Red Sox Coach Ready to Make Baseball History

Boston Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts, center right, celebrates his grand slam that also drove in...
Boston Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts, center right, celebrates his grand slam that also drove in Mitch Moreland (18), Hanley Ramirez, behind and J.D. Martinez, right, during the third inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals in Boston, Monday, April 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) (KY3)
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
--Bianca Smith will make history in March when she begins her job as a Red Sox minor league coach, becoming the first Black woman in Major League Baseball history to serve as an on-field coach. She comes to Boston from Division III Carroll University where she was an assistant athletic director and baseball team hitting coordinator. She also has previously interned for the Cincinnati Reds, Texas Rangers and in the MLB league office.

