Positive Parenting: Could COVID boost college enrollment?

Could the grim financial situation from the pandemic lead to more college admissions?
By WILX News 10
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 7:26 AM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (WILX) - The COVID-19 pandemic has costs millions of Americans their jobs. But could the grim financial situation lead to more college admissions? Some researchers say past data shows, maybe!

The coronavirus has turned the U.S. economy upside down. But a recent analysis shows a dire financial environment could prompt a boost in college enrollment! Economists studied college attendance levels during the three years before and three years after the great recession of 2008, and found part-time enrollment increased after the recession, especially for students seeking a one-year certificate program. Attendance also increased among minority students and in states with rising unemployment.

If you’re considering college enrollment, see if you’re eligible for financial aid. You may be if your situation has changed due to COVID-19. Also, check if the school you’re applying to offers coronavirus emergency relief funds. Some do! And it’s a good idea to compare the costs of private versus public schools. Just a few ways to prepare you for a future after the pandemic.

Statistics show unemployment rates right now during the COVID-19 downturn are lower among workers with higher levels of education. Researchers say the study findings suggest that parents and families facing unemployment may accept the cost of education, viewing it as one path to new opportunity.

