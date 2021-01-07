Advertisement

Michigan tops 510,000 coronavirus cases

(WRDW)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 3:19 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As of January 7, Michigan health officials have reported 4,015 new confirmed cases of coronavirus with deaths. The state total now sits at 512,751 cases and 176* deaths.

Clinton County reports 3,951 cases and 44 deaths.

Eaton County reports 4,719 cases and 99 deaths.

Ingham County reports 12,943 cases and 201 deaths.

Jackson County reports 7,980 cases and 173 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 3,016 cases and 58 deaths.

The data is updated daily here.

