Michigan lawmakers renew calls for a gun ban at the statehouse after violence in Washington

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The culmination of events leading up to protestors storming the U.S. Capitol has Democratic lawmakers in Michigan once again asking for a gun ban in their workplace.

Rep. Padma Kuppa (D- Troy, Clawson), Rep. Darrin Camilleri (D-23 Brownstown), and Rep. Sarah Anthony (D- Lansing) all remember the day armed protestors stormed the statehouse and entered their chambers while they worked.

“Reflecting on yesterday, I especially think of what my colleagues and I endured in the state legislature on April 30, in the great state of Michigan, in Lansing, in our own beautiful Capitol, we had a very similar, similar event,” said Kuppa.

Since then, they say violence and intimidation have been on the rise.

“This is not something that came out of nowhere. We saw the preview in the Michigan State House. We are not surprised. This has been a coordinated attack. For years, and particularly the last, you know, eight to nine months. They very easily stormed into the Capitol with guns on their shoulders,” said Camilleri.

Anthony says she and her colleagues fear for their lives when they go to work and are beyond frustrated.

“I find myself getting calls from my parents and my nieces and nephews, making sure that I’m okay, that the security system that we had to install at the house is working okay. Making sure that our new incoming freshmen have bulletproof vests that they can wear underneath their garments before we go into the Capitol for opening day. Many of us as we’re thinking about our seat selection on the House floor are often thinking about, ‘where’s the nearest exit in the event that something pops off?” said Anthony.

Anthony and others have called for the Michigan Capitol Commission to ban guns at the statehouse. However, it’s been nine months and nothing has changed.

“On May 1, a day after armed gunmen stormed our Capitol Building, I lifted up my voice to the Capitol Commission, put it in writing, that we should ban firearms in the Michigan State Capitol. May 1. We are now at January 7, 2021, and there has been no action. They have studied this issue. They have questioned whether they have the authority to do anything about this issue. They have discussed the chandeliers, the capital investments, the new Heritage Hall, all of the bells and whistles that can go to make the building beautiful, and they have not done their job,” said Anthony.

Rep. Abraham Aiyash (D-Hamtramck) had not yet been sworn in when gunmen roamed the gallery of the statehouse last year.

“We have seen what their rhetoric and complicit behavior in their tacit consent has done. It has brought armed militias into our Michigan State Capitol, where you cannot bring in a poster that says “Black Lives Matter,” but you can bring in firearms and intimidate those who are elected to serve,” said Aiyash.

They don’t feel safe in the state Capitol and are hoping the leaders in the upcoming session as well as the Capitol Commission will do something about it before it’s too late.

“It’s not a matter of if, it’s a matter of when. And, you know, the rage doesn’t disappear on January 20, 2021. It’s not going anywhere,” said Aiyash.

News 10 reached out to the Capitol Commission. They said they couldn’t make time for an interview on Thursday. However, they say they have been engaged in numerous conversations with law enforcement and others about the relevant rules and laws.

“The blood will be on the hands of anyone in any type of power, who has a platform, who does not use that platform to lower the temperature and anyone who does not vote in favor of banning guns in the state capitol building and holding lawmakers accountable, who continue to incite violence,” said Anthony.

