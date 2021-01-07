Michigan in top 5 for vaccine distributions

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Whitmer says despite issues with getting the COVID-19 shot, Michigan is seeing progress with vaccinations.

The governor said she spoke with someone from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention who told her that Michigan is now in the top five states for people who have gotten the shot.

“There are some Republicans in Washington and in Lansing who have continued to deny reality, deny the facts and deny basic math,” Whitmer said. “We have to keep our eyes on what really is the crisis at hand because we are still in the midst of the worst public health crisis in our lifetimes.”

The governor says the state will start vaccinating more people come Monday, including Michiganders over the age of 65, and more front-line workers such as teachers and police.

