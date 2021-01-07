Advertisement

Michigan Capitol building reopens after bomb threat Thursday

Bomb threat was called to the Capitol around 6:40 a.m.
By Krystle Holleman, Alyssa Plotts and Cody Butler
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Capitol reopened after a bomb threat was called in Thursday morning.

The Michigan State Police said a man called the Michigan State Capitol Facilities Control Office at 6:40 a.m. and made the threat.

People who work in the Capitol were notified of the threat.

“To wake up to an alert telling us to avoid going into the state capitol building is unfortunately becoming business as usual,” said Rep. Sarah Anthony, (D) Lansing.

“We get threats now on the regular. It’s just sad. Our politics, the rhetoric has gotten too high,” said Sen. Curtis Hertel, Jr., (D) East Lansing.

The Michigan State Police bomb squad was brought in to investigate the validity of the threat and the building was closed.

Senator Curtis Hertel, Jr. told News 10 he believed the threat was directly tied to the riot at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday.

No one was in the building because of normal protocols since the legislature wasn’t in session Thursday.

The building was reopened by 9 a.m.

“As a lawmaker, I want to be able to go into that capitol building and do the work of the people and not feel as if I may not make it home alive,” said Rep. Anthony.

Sen. Hertel said now’s the time for unity.

“It’s time for Republicans, Democrats, everyone, to tone down the rhetoric. this is nonsense, this is not what we do in a democracy and its not what we do as Americans,” he said.

MSP said it is still investigating the threat and plans to charge the man who called the Capitol once he is identified.

The House and Senate office buildings were closed December 14 because of credible threats. The electoral college casts its 16 votes for Joe Biden that day at the Capitol.

