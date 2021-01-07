Advertisement

Louisville names new police chief

There is a shakeup in leadership at the Louisville Police Department.
Erika Shields will be taking over from Louisville Metro Police Department Interim Chief Yvette Gentry, who agreed to take the job for a few months during tumultuous times and the search for a new chief.(gema.georgia.gov)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 6:46 AM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
(WILX) - 20-year-police veteran Erika Shields will become Louisville’s next police chief.

Interim Chief Yvette Gentry only agreed to take the job during the fallout from the Breonna Taylor raid while the city searched for a new chief.

Shields had been with the Atlanta Police Department for 25 years and became their chief in December of 2016.

“As someone who has dedicated years of their soul to policing, I understand that there is much healing to do across the country, and here in Louisville,” Shields said.

After a controversial deadly officer-involved shooting incident, Shields resigned from the Atlanta Police Department in June 2020.

Michigan representatives react to riot
Positive Parenting: Could COVID boost college enrollment?
