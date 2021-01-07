Advertisement

Law professor sheds light on legal impact of U.S. Capitol protests

(Manuel Balce Ceneta | AP)
By Rachel Sweet
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 9:06 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Jeffrey Swartz, a Western Michigan-Cooley Law School professor, says those who stormed the U.S. Capitol building could face life in prison.

He tells me the federal government is going to find those involved and they will face very serious charges.

He thinks the justice system should start an investigation now and that these actions should not be tolerated.

“They can be charged with sedition. Those people who egged people on to break into the building broke through the windows and help people come through. That’s sedition. That is helping someone commit an insurrection that is also a charge for which they can receive life in prison. At a minimum, they will be charged with burglaries. They will be charged with trespassing. They will be charged with theft. They’ll be charged with interfering with government business,” he said.

Swartz is urging everyone not to act in violence to get their way.

Right now, D.C. police say they’ve arrested 13 people between Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday-including three people, who authorities say, were carrying firearms.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
The east face of the United States Capitol Building is seen in this general view on Monday,...
FBI investigating plane threat at US Capitol Building
Lansing Police are investigating a stabbing on Young Ave that left one man dead.
Lansing Police name of homicide victim on Young Ave., suspect arrested
Starting Monday Michiganders over age 65, some frontline essential workers can receive COVID-19 vaccine
Updates: How to get the COVID vaccine in Mid-Michigan

Latest News

Michigan representatives react to riot
Michigan representatives react to riot
Authorities secure the area outside the U.S. Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
The Latest: Capitol police chief resigns
Positive Parenting: Could COVID boost college enrollment?
Positive Parenting: Could COVID boost college enrollment?
Authorities arrest Charlotte man for allegedly making bomb threat at Michigan Capitol building
East Lansing launching deer cull
East Lansing launching deer cull