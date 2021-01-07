Law professor sheds light on legal impact of U.S. Capitol protests

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Jeffrey Swartz, a Western Michigan-Cooley Law School professor, says those who stormed the U.S. Capitol building could face life in prison.

He tells me the federal government is going to find those involved and they will face very serious charges.

He thinks the justice system should start an investigation now and that these actions should not be tolerated.

“They can be charged with sedition. Those people who egged people on to break into the building broke through the windows and help people come through. That’s sedition. That is helping someone commit an insurrection that is also a charge for which they can receive life in prison. At a minimum, they will be charged with burglaries. They will be charged with trespassing. They will be charged with theft. They’ll be charged with interfering with government business,” he said.

Swartz is urging everyone not to act in violence to get their way.

Right now, D.C. police say they’ve arrested 13 people between Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday-including three people, who authorities say, were carrying firearms.

