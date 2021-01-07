Advertisement

Jackson District Library launches home delivery service

The program is aimed at making access to library materials such as books, movies, and video games easier for all patrons.
Jackson District Library has launched a delivery service for its books, video games, and movies
Jackson District Library has launched a delivery service for its books, video games, and movies
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson District Library (JDL) has launched a new service to make accessing library materials such as books, movies, and video games easier for all its patrons.

JDL Delivers allows patrons to have their library materials mailed directly to them rather than picking them up in person. Users can sign up by visiting JDL’s website, clicking the JDL Delivers banner, and filling out the form with their address and other appropriate information.

Upon choosing their desired materials, patrons will have the option of whether they would like to return materials in person or mail the items back. If patrons choose the latter, a stamped return address is included with their delivery.

About 200 people signed up for the program in its first month, and library staff continues to make the program better and more accessible, officials said.

“The Jackson District Library utilizes the U.S. Postal Service for its deliveries, and the USPS is experiencing windfalls of mail, packages, and gifts that need delivered all over the country, including our patron’s books, movies, and video games,” JDL Director Sara Tackett said.

Some material may take a few weeks to deliver, however, library staff will automatically adjust due dates, so fines won’t begin to accrue due to mail delays. Additionally, JDL will only deliver within Michigan, due to delivery times.

“We may change where we mail to our patrons in the future but mailing outside the state would likely result in materials being out of stock for much longer than we anticipate,” Tackett said. “Some of our patrons have retreated to warmer climates this winter, and unfortunately we cannot mail their materials to them if they have moved outside of the state.”

Anyone interested in the program can contact the library at 517-905-1358.

