Advertisement

Ionia County officials: Not enough vaccine yet to vaccinate group 1B population

They say they currently have only a small amount of vaccine that is already spoken for in planned clinics
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 10:50 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IONIA, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday, Governor Whitmer announced that Michigan will be moving to Phase 1B of COVID-19 vaccination starting next week. Phase 1B is a particularly important benchmark in the process of vaccinations as it includes individuals over 65.

While important, this phase is also made more difficult by having a larger pool of eligible recipients. The first major bump in the road for Michigan came Thursday, when officials from the Ionia County Health Department (ICHD) announced that the county does not have enough vaccine to cover all of this large group at this time.

They say they currently have only a small amount of vaccine that is already spoken for in planned clinics, and that they do not expect more vaccine until close to the end of January. Multiple large announcements are planned for when the ICHD is ready to start vaccinating the over-65 group. An online pre-registration process is also planned for the over-65 group.

Officials from the ICHD are asking community members to keep an eye on their website https://ioniacounty.org/health/health-department/ for details. Other groups in 1B will be contacted directly by a representative of the County, or can call the Health Department at (616) 527-5341.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
The east face of the United States Capitol Building is seen in this general view on Monday,...
FBI investigating plane threat at US Capitol Building
Lansing Police are investigating a stabbing on Young Ave that left one man dead.
Lansing Police name of homicide victim on Young Ave., suspect arrested
Starting Monday Michiganders over age 65, some frontline essential workers can receive COVID-19 vaccine
Updates: How to get the COVID vaccine in Mid-Michigan

Latest News

Michigan representatives react to riot
Michigan representatives react to riot
Authorities secure the area outside the U.S. Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
The Latest: Capitol police chief resigns
Positive Parenting: Could COVID boost college enrollment?
Positive Parenting: Could COVID boost college enrollment?
Authorities arrest Charlotte man for allegedly making bomb threat at Michigan Capitol building
East Lansing launching deer cull
East Lansing launching deer cull