Ionia County officials: Not enough vaccine yet to vaccinate group 1B population

IONIA, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday, Governor Whitmer announced that Michigan will be moving to Phase 1B of COVID-19 vaccination starting next week. Phase 1B is a particularly important benchmark in the process of vaccinations as it includes individuals over 65.

While important, this phase is also made more difficult by having a larger pool of eligible recipients. The first major bump in the road for Michigan came Thursday, when officials from the Ionia County Health Department (ICHD) announced that the county does not have enough vaccine to cover all of this large group at this time.

They say they currently have only a small amount of vaccine that is already spoken for in planned clinics, and that they do not expect more vaccine until close to the end of January. Multiple large announcements are planned for when the ICHD is ready to start vaccinating the over-65 group. An online pre-registration process is also planned for the over-65 group.

Officials from the ICHD are asking community members to keep an eye on their website https://ioniacounty.org/health/health-department/ for details. Other groups in 1B will be contacted directly by a representative of the County, or can call the Health Department at (616) 527-5341.

