Ingham County man says his stimulus check went to someone else

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Many of us are counting on that extra money for the second stimulus payment. For those who are supposed to get it but haven’t, it’s frustrating.

That’s what happened to a man from Ingham County.

Jason Whitaker is out of $1,800 after both of his stimulus checks were deposited into someone else’s account.

After it happened in April, he made several calls to make sure it wouldn’t happen again. He checked the status of this round of checks, and it went to that same wrong account.

“They told me, they said, if the check was cashed, they said there’s nothing they can do about it. The debit card company said that’s not my account. They don’t know whose account it is, but basically, that person got the $1,200 I was supposed to have gotten [in April],” said Whitaker.

He’s on disability so the cash should have been deposited onto his government-issued debit card.

“I’ve been on disability for seven or eight years so it’s been this exact same account all the way through,” he said.

A statement on the IRS website says the payment should be deposited to the same account as your 2019 tax return, but they weren’t specific on Whitaker’s situation.

After dozens of calls, Whitaker believes it’ll never be made right.

“It’s frustrating. It really is. I mean, when you’re on a fixed income to begin with and it’s hard to get by with it and then you actually have a little hope for something, and then it doesn’t come through. I mean, it’s aggravating, to say the least,” he said.

Those who don’t get the full amount can claim the Recovery Rebate Credit on their 2020 electronic tax return, according to the IRS.

