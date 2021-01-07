Advertisement

Indians Send Lindor To The Mets

FILE - In this July 10, 2020, file photo, Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor runs the bases after hitting a home run during a simulated game at Progressive Field in Cleveland. The Indians are changing their name after 105 years, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. After months of internal discussion prompted by public pressure and a national movement to remove racist names and symbols, the team is moving away from the name it has been called since 1915, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not revealed its plans.(AP Photo/David Dermer, File)
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
-CLEVELAND (AP) - Francisco Lindor (lihn-DOHR’) is moving to a new city and team that is willing to meet his salary demands.

The four-time Cleveland All-Star shortstop - and one of baseball’s best all-around players - was traded Thursday by the Indians along with pitcher Carlos Carrasco to the New York Mets, who have a new owner willing to spend at baseball’s highest levels.

The cash-strapped Indians sent Lindor and Carrasco to the Mets for infielders Andres Gimenez and Amed Rosario, right-hander Josh Wolf and outfielder Isaiah Greene. Cleveland hopes the move will keep it competitive and capable of ending baseball’s longest World Series title drought.

Dealing Lindor, who is eligible for free agency after the 2021 season, was inevitable for the mid-market Indians, who are unable to compete financially with MLB’s big spenders and dropped roughly $30 million in dealing two prominent players and fan favorites. For the Mets, landing Lindor is a home run and another major move by hedge fund owner Steven Cohen, who bought the team on Nov. 6 from the Wilpon and Katz families and has pledged to increase spending. One of his next big-ticket items figures to be signing Lindor to a long-term contract, something the Indians couldn’t do.

