Advertisement

How you can recycle your holiday lights and Christmas tree

Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Eaton County Resource Recovery and Charlotte Area Recycling Authority are collecting your old or used holiday lights.

You can drop off your lights on Tuesdays and Saturdays 8am-12pm and Thursdays 2-6pm at CARA at 201 Hall Street in Charlotte. They will be taking the lights until January 23.

The East Lansing will once again collect live-cut Christmas trees this winter. The trees will be chipped and used as mulch in East Lansing parks or donated to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources for use as rabbit habitats. Trees can be placed curbside for collection anytime between Monday, Dec. 28 and Friday, Jan. 15. Advance phone requests and stickers are not required. Drop-off sites will also be available through Jan. 15 at the following locations:

  • Patriarche Park – parking lot on Alton Road
  • Emerson Park – Arbor Drive entrance
  • Henry Fine Park – parking lot at Winchester Drive
  • Valley Court Park – south of the Valley Court Community Center
  • Albert A. White Memorial Park – parking lot at Pebblebrook Lane

All bags, holiday decorations and tree stands should be removed and trees taller than 6 feet should be cut in half.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
The east face of the United States Capitol Building is seen in this general view on Monday,...
FBI investigating plane threat at US Capitol Building
Lansing Police are investigating a stabbing on Young Ave that left one man dead.
Lansing Police name of homicide victim on Young Ave., suspect arrested
Starting Monday Michiganders over age 65, some frontline essential workers can receive COVID-19 vaccine
Updates: How to get the COVID vaccine in Mid-Michigan

Latest News

bobble
National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in Milwaukee
Nature Discovery visits Studio 10
Celebrating National Bird Day on Studio 10
Winter Safety Tips
Michigan state parks offer fun family winter activities
Mr Mooch
Meet Mister Mooch looking for his forever home