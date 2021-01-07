How you can recycle your holiday lights and Christmas tree

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Eaton County Resource Recovery and Charlotte Area Recycling Authority are collecting your old or used holiday lights.

You can drop off your lights on Tuesdays and Saturdays 8am-12pm and Thursdays 2-6pm at CARA at 201 Hall Street in Charlotte. They will be taking the lights until January 23.

The East Lansing will once again collect live-cut Christmas trees this winter. The trees will be chipped and used as mulch in East Lansing parks or donated to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources for use as rabbit habitats. Trees can be placed curbside for collection anytime between Monday, Dec. 28 and Friday, Jan. 15. Advance phone requests and stickers are not required. Drop-off sites will also be available through Jan. 15 at the following locations:

Patriarche Park – parking lot on Alton Road

Emerson Park – Arbor Drive entrance

Henry Fine Park – parking lot at Winchester Drive

Valley Court Park – south of the Valley Court Community Center

Albert A. White Memorial Park – parking lot at Pebblebrook Lane

All bags, holiday decorations and tree stands should be removed and trees taller than 6 feet should be cut in half.

