Houston Texans Hire General Manager

Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien, center, gives signals from the sideline during the...
Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien, center, gives signals from the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
-- The Houston Texans have hired Nick Caserio to be their general manager. The longtime executive with the New England Patriots replaces Bill O’Brien, who was the team’s coach and general manager before he was fired after this season’s 0-4 start. Caserio has spent the last 20 seasons with the Patriots and has been the director of player personnel in New England since 2008. The Patriots reached the Super Bowl nine times and won the title six times during Caserio’s 20 seasons with the team. They won the AFC East title 17 times during Caserio’s time in New England. Caserio joins a team that became one the league’s worst in 2020, finishing at 4-12 after winning the AFC South the previous two seasons. He’ll be tasked with trying to improve a franchise without a first- or second-round pick in this year’s draft after they were both traded to Miami in the deal that brought left tackle Laremy Tunsil to Houston two years ago.

