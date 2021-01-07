Growing calls for President Trump to be removed from office ahead of Jan. 20

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday’s attack on congress marked a few firsts in American history. It was the first time a confederate flag flew in the Capitol building. It was the first time since 1814 that the Capitol had to be abandoned due to insurrection. After four deaths, over 50 arrests, and severe public backlash it was the first time President Trump conceded that he would peacefully transfer power.

It was also the first time, at least in recent memory, that removing an outgoing president ahead of the president-elect’s inauguration became a serious topic of conversation.

The calls began in places one might expect. Representative Ilhan Omar (D-MN) drew up articles of impeachment Wednesday night, co-sponsored by Alexandria Ocassio-Cortez (D-NY) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI).

I am drawing up Articles of Impeachment.



Donald J. Trump should be impeached by the House of Representatives & removed from office by the United States Senate.



We can’t allow him to remain in office, it’s a matter of preserving our Republic and we need to fulfill our oath. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 6, 2021

They are not alone in the call for removal, although the means are not agreed upon. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, long a moderate voice among Democrats, has now urged Trump’s cabinet to remove him, a move which Adam Klinzinger (R-IL) echoed in requesting the 25th amendment be invoked.

It’s with a heavy heart I am calling for the sake of our Democracy that the 25th Amendment be invoked. My statement: pic.twitter.com/yVyQrYcjuD — Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) January 7, 2021

The reason cited for the growing calls for removal from office is the danger represented by continued, unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud. President Trump has continually told his supporters that the election was rigged, despite losing nearly every court case involving the election due to a lack of evidence, many of which were in front of Trump-appointed judges. As a result of that narrative millions of Americans currently believe that their election was stolen.

When that narrative resulted in a riot at the US Capitol, President Trump appeared to try to pull it back, although even then he would not say that he lost a free and fair election.

There are also many long-time Trump allies leaving the President’s side in the wake of recent events. Mitch McConnell and Lindsey Graham came out against the claims President Trump continues to push. Vice President Mike Pence, publicly asked by Trump to not recognize the results of the election, disregarded those requests and certified the election.

“If this election were overturned by mere allegations from the losing side, our democracy would enter a death spiral,” McConnell said. “We’d never see the whole nation accept the results of an election again. Every four years would be a scramble for power, at any cost.”

McConnell said, “Self government... requires a shared commitment to the truth, and a shared respect for the ground rules of our system. We cannot keep drifting apart into two separate tribes, with a separate set of facts and separate realities, with nothing in common except a mistrust of each other and the few institutions we all still share.”

I will vote to respect the American people’s decision and defend our system of government. My full remarks: pic.twitter.com/RSTjyjZmJq — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) January 6, 2021

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham says the president must accept his own role in the violence that occurred at the U.S. Capitol, saying Thursday that Trump “needs to understand that his actions were the problem, not the solution.”

Former Attorney General William Barr, one of the President’s most ardent defenders, said President Donald Trump’s conduct as a violent mob of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol was a “betrayal of his office and supporters.”

Private corporations have stepped in to calm the situation down on their own platforms, with Twitter, Instagram and Facebook blocking President Trump’s accounts until at least Jan. 20.

Thursday, in a live press conference, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that Democratic leadership would be seeking Trump’s immediate removal from office.

“I don’t trust whatever the president might have in mind, because I think he’s a very dangerous man,” Pelosi said. “We’ll review what our options are regarding the 25th amendment. If he wants to be unique and be doubly impeached, that’s kind of up to him and his cabinet as to whether he should stay in office.”

