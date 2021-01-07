Governor Whitmer, group of governors request that federal government distribute vaccines to states

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Thursday, Governors Gretchen Whitmer, Gavin Newsom (CA), Laura Kelly (KS), J.B. Pritzker (IL), Tim Walz (MN), Andrew Cuomo (NY), Tony Evers (WI), and Jay Inslee (WA) sent a letter to Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and Operation Warp Speed Chief Operating Officer General Gustave Perna requesting that the federal government distribute the millions of safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine doses.

According to reports, the federal government currently has upwards of 50% of currently produced vaccines held back by the current presidential administration for reasons unknown.

“Our states are ready to work around the clock to ramp up distribution, get more shots in arms, and save more American lives,” the governors said. “General Perna, as you have stated before, ‘a vaccine sitting on a shelf is not effective.’ We couldn’t agree with you more. That’s why we are asking for your help now. When we work together, we can end this pandemic and return to a life of normalcy sooner. Our finest medical researchers have made it crystal clear: if we fail, there will be even more dire consequences for our families, our small businesses, and our economy. This is America. There is no challenge we can’t meet. Let’s work together and get it done.”

Read the full letter here:

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, along with Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, has been working with health systems and local health departments across the state to distribute the vaccine to Michiganders.

In anticipation of the vaccines being released by the federal government, Governor Whitmer’s administration has developed a plan to get 50,000 vaccines in Michiganders’ arms each day.

So far, the state has administered more than 150,000 doses of the vaccine.

On Wednesday, Governor Whitmer’s administration announced that Michigan is entering a new phase of vaccine distribution. On January 11, the state will begin offering vaccines to the following priority groups:

Michiganders age 65 and older

frontline essential workers including police officers

first responders

frontline state and federal workers and jail and prison staff

pre-K-12 educators, support staff, and childcare providers

To learn more about Michigan’s COVID-19 distribution, click here.

