Congress completes vote count after riots

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Four people are dead after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the US capitol, turning protests in Washington, DC into violent and chaotic riots.

Despite this assault on the Capitol, lawmakers overnight still worked to certify Joe Biden’s presidential win.

Around 1 P.M. hundreds of rioters pushed their way into the Capitol Building. The House floor was quickly evacuated by police.

Police had guns drawn at the front door of the House, as the mob tried to force their way in.

52 people were arrested and 14 DC police officers are injured. Thousands of Trump supporters broke windows on the Capitol Building and the National Guard was deployed.

16 electoral votes from Michigan were objected, but the objection was overturned.

“Today a shameful thought was made on our democracy. It cannot however, deter us from my responsibility to validate the election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.” said Nancy Pelosi, House Speaker.

President Trump did respond to the violence yesterday via Twitter. In a tweet he called on his supporters to have peace, to go home and told those who were occupying the Capitol that he loves them.

Following his remarks, Trump’s Twitter and Facebook accounts were locked for twelve hours.

A little after 3:30 a.m. Thursday morning, Congress confirmed Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as the President-elect and Vice President elect. Now, we count down to Inauguration Day, which will be held virtually this year, on Jan. 20.

