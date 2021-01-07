CDC addresses allergic reactions to Pfizer’s vaccine

(WILX) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is weighing in on concerns about allergic reactions to the vaccine.

It says while more severe reactions to Pfizer’s vaccine have been reported, it is still a rare outcome.

According to a new report, at least 21 people suffered an acute allergic reaction after receiving their first dose of the vaccine.

That rate is about 11.1 cases per million doses given, which is roughly 10 times higher than the flu vaccine.

