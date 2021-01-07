Advertisement

CDC addresses allergic reactions to Pfizer’s vaccine

Reactions to the vaccine are still a rare outcome.
The CDC issued new recommendations on getting a COVID-19 vaccine for people with a history of allergies.
The CDC issued new recommendations on getting a COVID-19 vaccine for people with a history of allergies.(Source: Sanford South University Medical Center via CNN)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 8:14 AM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
(WILX) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is weighing in on concerns about allergic reactions to the vaccine.

It says while more severe reactions to Pfizer’s vaccine have been reported, it is still a rare outcome.

According to a new report, at least 21 people suffered an acute allergic reaction after receiving their first dose of the vaccine.

That rate is about 11.1 cases per million doses given, which is roughly 10 times higher than the flu vaccine.

More information can be found on the CDC website HERE.

