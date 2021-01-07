Advertisement

Canadiens Approved For Home Games

The NHL reportedly is planning matches at Lake Tahoe
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
-MONTREAL (AP) - The Montreal Canadiens will be able to play home games despite the Quebec government’s imposition of a curfew aimed at curbing COVID-19 in the province.

Quebec’s premier says the new measures will take effect Saturday and remain in place until at least Feb. 8. There will be no fans at games. Players and personnel will be tested daily and they are not allowed to visit other people when off the ice.

Quebec, Alberta and British Columbia have given the green light for their NHL teams to play home games during the pandemic. Manitoba says it is confident the Winnipeg Jets can play home games. Ontario has yet to make a final decision.

