Bunker Hill Township fire costs family pets, house

The Red Cross will be helping with shelter and clothing
Dansville fire
Dansville fire(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BUNKER HILL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Dansville Fire Department responded to a call to a house on Parman Rd. in Bunker Hill Township near Dansville Thursday morning to put out a fire. The call came in during the 9 a.m. hour and the fire was put out shortly before noon.

The cause of the fire was determined to be a wood stove. One of the occupants said they were woken up by the smoke detector and were able to get out in time.

In the course of the rescue, firefighters had to break down a wall to get inside. No humans required medical intervention, but all animals in the home were killed, including two dogs, three cats and a snake.

According to the DFP the house is a total loss, although the Red Cross will be helping with shelter and clothing.

