Browns Waiting To Return To Practice

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield celebrates after the team defeated the Pittsburgh...
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield celebrates after the team defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers in an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)(David Richard | AP)
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
-UNDATED (AP) - The Cleveland Browns have placed safety Ronnie Harrison on the COVID-19 reserve list while they await permission from the NFL to practice before Cleveland’s first playoff game since 2003.

Harrison is the latest on the list for the Browns, who will be without coach Kevin Stefanski for Sunday’s wild-card game against the Pittsburgh Steelers after he tested positive with the virus. Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer, says there has been “some spread” amongst the Browns players.

Safety Andrew Sendejo was activated from the COVID list as Harrison was added, but the team is down seven rotational players and six coaches at this point and its training facility in Berea, Ohio, remains closed.

The Browns haven’t had an on-field workout this week. Quarterback Baker Mayfield says he hasn’t thrown a pass since last Sunday and has been working on his footwork at home. Contact tracing and a review of test results is ongoing before a decision is made on practice Thursday. An NFL spokesman said there “is no change to the status of the game.”

