Attorney General Nessel cautions senior residents about stimulus payments being taken

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel(Office of the Michigan Attorney General)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX)- With the second round of stimulus payments being approved, Attorney General Dana Nessel is reminding senior residents and senior living facility personnel that stimulus payments belong to the person named on the check and not to the organization providing care.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has reported that during the first round of stimulus payments, some nursing homes were taking stimulus payments from their residents by coercing them into signing over their checks-especially those on Medicaid.

Though the Attorney General’s office has not received any reports of this happening in Michigan, the office is still vigilant and wants to spread the word about this issue.

“If someone qualifies for a stimulus payment, it is theirs to keep and is not owed to the care facility where they live. If someone suspects they are being coerced into signing over their payment, I urge you to report it to my office,” Nessel said. “We are committed to protecting Michigan’s vulnerable population and will thoroughly review any complaints we receive for wrongdoing and pursue additional legal action if warranted.”

If you have any evidence of a facility demanding a senior resident’s stimulus payment, report it to the Attorney General’s office:

  • Unlicensed care facilities - Financial Crimes Division at 517-335-7560
  • Licensed care facilities - Health Care Fraud Division at 800-242-2873

