AG’s office begins address confidentiality program for survivors of crimes

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Following the passing of the Address Confidentiality Program Act, Attorney General Dana Nessel announced her department has begun working toward the formation of an online system that survivors of crime can utilize to keep their personal information secure.

The law provides the Attorney General with a two-year window to implement the system after an appropriation is made by the Legislature. The office is already starting to meet with stakeholders from across state government to implement an online system for survivors.

“We are in the early planning stages of creating a system that will help protect the personal information of survivors, and I am excited for my department to be a part of this significant development,” Nessel said. “My office understands the importance of this new law and the critical protections it provides, and we intend to work swiftly so that survivors may gain some peace of mind under this program.”

The new program was signed into law by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in late December.

The program will allow victims of crimes and their children to apply for identification numbers and substitute addresses with assigned post office boxes to allow their personal information to remain confidential. Those who apply will be given new state ID cards with the state post office box listed so the participants’ residential addresses are not listed.

The addresses of participants will also be protected from Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests.

Updates throughout the development of the system will be provided online at the Attorney General’s Crime Victim Rights webpage.

