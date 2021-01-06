Updates: How to get the COVID vaccine in Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As various local health departments are starting to distribute COVID-19 vaccines, many people have questions about the different vaccine distribution phases as well as where they can access said vaccines.

Here are the defined populations and or priority groups that will be targeted during the different COVID-19 vaccine distribution phases:

Phase 1A: healthcare workers, emergency medical service workers, long-term care, assisted living/skilled nursing facility staff and residents

Phase 1B : frontline essential workers in critical infrastructure such as education and police forces and those who are 75 years and older

Phase 1C: people in the age group 16-74 who are at high risk for severe COVID-19 illness, adults 65 and older, and some essential workers that were not given access to vaccines in previous phases

Phase 2: people who are 16 and older who did not otherwise fit into earlier groups

Read to see where you can get the COVID-19 vaccine in your specific area:

Clinton County

The Mid-Michigan District Health Department is currently administering the COVID-19 vaccine to those in priority group 1A and starting to vaccinate those in priority group 1B.

Eaton County

Barry Eaton Health Department is administering Moderna COVID-19 vaccine based on priority groups determined by MDHHS.

Ingham County

The Ingham County Health Department has a limited supply of vaccines each week. They are vaccinating people in Phase 1A. Segments of Phase 1B will open on Monday, January 11.

Jackson County

The Jackson County Health Department has received its first batch of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. They have reached out to Phase 1A Priority One and 1A Priority Two groups for vaccination.

Shiawassee County

The Shiawassee County Health Department is following MDHHS and CDC recommendations for the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.

