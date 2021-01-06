Advertisement

Sabres Lose Key Player

(WTVG)
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 4:26 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - Buffalo Sabres forward Zemgus Girgensons is expected to miss the entire season after having surgery to repair a hamstring injury he suffered in a team scrimmage on Monday. The Sabres announced Girgensons’ injury upon returning to training camp Wednesday following a day off and said the timetable for recovery is about six months. The Latvian was preparing for his eighth season in Buffalo after being re-signed to a three-year, $6.6 million contract in October. Sabres captain Jack Eichel (EYE’-kul) made his training camp debut after missing the first four days with a lower body injury. Goalie Linus Ullmark also practiced for the first time after completing his self-quarantine requirements.

Most Read

People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
The east face of the United States Capitol Building is seen in this general view on Monday,...
FBI investigating plane threat at US Capitol Building
Lansing Police are investigating a stabbing on Young Ave that left one man dead.
Lansing Police name of homicide victim on Young Ave., suspect arrested
Starting Monday Michiganders over age 65, some frontline essential workers can receive COVID-19 vaccine
Updates: How to get the COVID vaccine in Mid-Michigan

Latest News

The NHL reportedly is planning matches at Lake Tahoe
Canadiens Approved For Home Games
Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien, center, gives signals from the sideline during the...
Houston Texans Hire General Manager
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield celebrates after the team defeated the Pittsburgh...
Browns Waiting To Return To Practice
Boston Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts, center right, celebrates his grand slam that also drove in...
Red Sox Coach Ready to Make Baseball History
FILE - In this July 10, 2020, file photo, Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor runs the bases...
Indians Send Lindor To The Mets