Sabres Lose Key Player

-BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - Buffalo Sabres forward Zemgus Girgensons is expected to miss the entire season after having surgery to repair a hamstring injury he suffered in a team scrimmage on Monday. The Sabres announced Girgensons’ injury upon returning to training camp Wednesday following a day off and said the timetable for recovery is about six months. The Latvian was preparing for his eighth season in Buffalo after being re-signed to a three-year, $6.6 million contract in October. Sabres captain Jack Eichel (EYE’-kul) made his training camp debut after missing the first four days with a lower body injury. Goalie Linus Ullmark also practiced for the first time after completing his self-quarantine requirements.