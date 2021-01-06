Advertisement

Rep. Slotkin, Sen. Peters, and Rep. Levin provide safety updates from office

(WILX)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 3:41 PM EST
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Rep. Elissa Slotkin provides updates amid protests at the nation’s Capitol.

Here is what Slotkin had to say:

She spoke about “upholding democracy” via social media. She also informed the public that she was safe in her office.

Rep. Tim Walberg provided his thoughts on the protests as well:

“Today, the symbolic foundation of our country was attacked by violent and destructive actions. I strongly condemn this reprehensible behavior and call for all violence to cease immediately. Everyone who illegally breached U.S. Capitol grounds should be held fully accountable for their lawlessness. In a free society, we must debate our differences peacefully and through legal channels, just as was taking place on the floor of the House—never resorting to threats of violence. I am deeply grateful to the men and women of law enforcement who protect the U.S. Capitol and kept us safe from danger.”

Rep. Andy Levin is safe and in an office area with Rep. Slotkin. He shared a Facebook Live video.

