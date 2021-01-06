Rep. Slotkin, Sen. Peters, and Rep. Levin provide safety updates from office

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Rep. Elissa Slotkin provides updates amid protests at the nation’s Capitol.

Here is what Slotkin had to say:

She spoke about “upholding democracy” via social media. She also informed the public that she was safe in her office.

Upholding our democracy isn’t a Democratic issue or a Republican one. It’s not about supporting one candidate or another. It’s about supporting our country. pic.twitter.com/ibhHxCiC6F — Rep. Elissa Slotkin (@RepSlotkin) January 6, 2021

Violence has absolutely no place in our politics. I implore protesters to remain peaceful in exercising their first amendment rights, and I urge my colleagues to recognize where their actions have led us. — Rep. Elissa Slotkin (@RepSlotkin) January 6, 2021

Rep. Tim Walberg provided his thoughts on the protests as well:

“Today, the symbolic foundation of our country was attacked by violent and destructive actions. I strongly condemn this reprehensible behavior and call for all violence to cease immediately. Everyone who illegally breached U.S. Capitol grounds should be held fully accountable for their lawlessness. In a free society, we must debate our differences peacefully and through legal channels, just as was taking place on the floor of the House—never resorting to threats of violence. I am deeply grateful to the men and women of law enforcement who protect the U.S. Capitol and kept us safe from danger.”

Rep. Andy Levin is safe and in an office area with Rep. Slotkin. He shared a Facebook Live video.

I am safe and live on Facebook now: https://t.co/nkzKHjcKbD — Rep. Andy Levin (@RepAndyLevin) January 6, 2021

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.