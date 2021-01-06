More Honors For MSU’s DeRidder

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State junior goaltender Drew DeRidder has been named the Big Ten First Hockey Star of the Week, the conference announced Wednesday. It’s the third weekly conference honor for DeRidder this season and second straight first star recognition. Deridder, a Fenton native, gave up two goals earlier this week in MSU’s two game series split against Penn State. The Spartans, 4-4-2 on the season, play at Michigan at 7pm Friday and host the Wolverines at 4:30pm Saturday in Munn Arena, the latter game to be seen on the Big Ten Network.

