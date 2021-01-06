Advertisement

Michigan reports over 4,000 new cases of COVID-19, 51 new deaths

Coronavirus in Michigan
Coronavirus in Michigan(Associated Press)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 3:19 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s coronavirus number appear to be on the rise again. As of Wednesday, January 6, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports 4,326 new cases of COVID-19 in Michigan and 51 deaths linked to the virus.

This is 2,000 more than Tuesday’s report of 2,291 cases.

Michigan now nears 13,000 deaths, as state totals climb to 508,736 cases and 12,918 deaths since the pandemic began in March.

Testing continues to average around 50,000 per day, as the MDHHS reported 44,089 tests on Tuesday, January 5.

Positivity rate continues to be around 10% in Michigan, which is lower than what it was this time last month, which was 12.6% according to the MDHHS. However it is still on the rise compared to recent weeks, which have averaged between seven and nine percent.

Ingham County reports 12,832 cases and 194 deaths, 80 more cases and three more deaths than Tuesday.

Jackson County reported 7,889 cases and 164 deaths, 84 more cases and zero more deaths than Tuesday.

Clinton County reports 3,925 cases and 44 deaths, 30 more cases and zero more deaths since Tuesday.

Eaton County reported 4,674 cases and 97 deaths, 46 more cases and zero deaths since Tuesday.

Shiawassee County reports 2,980 cases and 58 deaths, 22 more cases and zero deaths since Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
The east face of the United States Capitol Building is seen in this general view on Monday,...
FBI investigating plane threat at US Capitol Building
Lansing Police are investigating a stabbing on Young Ave that left one man dead.
Lansing Police name of homicide victim on Young Ave., suspect arrested
Starting Monday Michiganders over age 65, some frontline essential workers can receive COVID-19 vaccine
Updates: How to get the COVID vaccine in Mid-Michigan

Latest News

The coronavirus is deadlier than ever, and it continues to break records.
Pandemic peak? Deadly days, vaccine delays for virus
The virus is surging in virtually every state, with California particularly hard hit.
US registering highest deaths yet from the coronavirus
While two coronavirus vaccines continue to roll out across the US, two new variants of the...
There are new coronavirus strains: Can our vaccines stop them?
While two coronavirus vaccines continue to roll out across the US, two new variants of the...
Can vaccines stop new coronavirus strains?
Passers-by walk past a business storefront with store closing and sale signs, Wednesday, Sept....
US unemployment claims slip to still-high 787,000