Michigan reports over 4,000 new cases of COVID-19, 51 new deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s coronavirus number appear to be on the rise again. As of Wednesday, January 6, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports 4,326 new cases of COVID-19 in Michigan and 51 deaths linked to the virus.

This is 2,000 more than Tuesday’s report of 2,291 cases.

Michigan now nears 13,000 deaths, as state totals climb to 508,736 cases and 12,918 deaths since the pandemic began in March.

Testing continues to average around 50,000 per day, as the MDHHS reported 44,089 tests on Tuesday, January 5.

Positivity rate continues to be around 10% in Michigan, which is lower than what it was this time last month, which was 12.6% according to the MDHHS. However it is still on the rise compared to recent weeks, which have averaged between seven and nine percent.

Ingham County reports 12,832 cases and 194 deaths, 80 more cases and three more deaths than Tuesday.

Jackson County reported 7,889 cases and 164 deaths, 84 more cases and zero more deaths than Tuesday.

Clinton County reports 3,925 cases and 44 deaths, 30 more cases and zero more deaths since Tuesday.

Eaton County reported 4,674 cases and 97 deaths, 46 more cases and zero deaths since Tuesday.

Shiawassee County reports 2,980 cases and 58 deaths, 22 more cases and zero deaths since Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.