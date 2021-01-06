MHSAA announces finals sites for football
The news comes after months of delays, schedule changes and halts
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 4:58 PM EST
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday the MHSAA announced via press release the finalized times and locations for 11 and eight-player football finals. The news comes after months of delays, schedule changes and halts as a result of COVID-19 and the changing regulations that evolved along with knowledge of the disease.
8-Player Finals:
Saturday, Jan. 16 - Legacy Center, Brighton
2 p.m. - Division 1 8-Player Final
40 Minutes Following Game 1 - Division 2 8-Player Final (approximately 5:30 pm)
11-Player Finals:
Friday and Saturday, Jan. 22-23 - Ford Field, Detroit
Friday - D8, D2, D6 and D4 (10, 1, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m.)
Saturday - D7, D1, D5 and D3 (10, 1, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m.)
Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.