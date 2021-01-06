Lansing Police name of homicide victim on Young Ave., suspect arrested

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday Lansing Police released the name of a victim in a homicide on Young Avenue.

The victim, Darrell Leon Gains, was stabbed early Wednesday morning. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Police were able to identify a 36-year-old suspect who was arrested without incident Wednesday night in northwest Lansing. The male suspect has been transported to the Lansing Police Detention facility.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide is asked to contact one of the following:

Lansing Police Department 517-483-4600

Detective Matt Salmon 517-483-6855

Detective Sergeant Beth Frazier 517-483-4659

Crime Stoppers 517-483-7867

message the Lansing Police Department Facebook page

Lansing Police Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators continue to investigate this homicide. This story will be updated as the case evolves.

