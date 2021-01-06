Advertisement

Jets Begin Coaching Search

File-This Sept. 13, 2020 file photo shows Buffalo Bills Trent Murphy (93) tackling New York...
File-This Sept. 13, 2020 file photo shows Buffalo Bills Trent Murphy (93) tackling New York Jets Le'Veon Bell (26) during the first half of an NFL football game in Orchard park, N.Y. The New York Jets have surprisingly released Bell, ending a disappointing tenure after less than two full seasons. The team issued a statement from general manager Joe Douglas on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, in which he says the Jets made the move after having several conversations with Bell and his agent during the last few days and exploring trade options. (AP/ Photo Jeffrey T. Barnes, File)(Jeffrey T. Barnes | AP)
Published: Jan. 6, 2021
-NEW YORK (AP) - The New York Jets have kicked off their coaching search by interviewing Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy (bee-EN’-uh-mee). The 51-year-old is one of the most popular candidates around the league after helping the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes (mah-HOHMZ’) win the Super Bowl last year and directing the NFL’s No. 1 offense this season. Bieniemy also interviewed with Atlanta and Detroit earlier this week. This is the second time Bieniemy has interviewed with the Jets. The first came in 2019 before New York hired Adam Gase.

