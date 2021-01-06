Jets Begin Coaching Search

-NEW YORK (AP) - The New York Jets have kicked off their coaching search by interviewing Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy (bee-EN’-uh-mee). The 51-year-old is one of the most popular candidates around the league after helping the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes (mah-HOHMZ’) win the Super Bowl last year and directing the NFL’s No. 1 offense this season. Bieniemy also interviewed with Atlanta and Detroit earlier this week. This is the second time Bieniemy has interviewed with the Jets. The first came in 2019 before New York hired Adam Gase.