Governor Whitmer and former Governor Snyder ask for national unity

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Whitmer (D) and former Governor Rick Snyder (R) joined forces to show bipartisanship and to speak about the recent protests.

Former Governor Snyder said the following:

“While we come from different backgrounds and political parties, Governor Whitmer and I share a deep love for our country. We must always remember that we are Americans first, and we are not one another’s enemy. That’s why I join with Governor Whitmer in calling on people of goodwill across America to pray for peace, calm, and healing.”

Governor Whitmer provided this statement:

“What is unfolding today in our nation’s capital is truly appalling. Violence, vandalism, and insurrection have no place in this great country of ours. We are a nation of laws, not mobs. Now is the time to put this election behind us once and for all. We must unify as one nation to defeat our real enemy, which is the pandemic that has taken far too many of our friends, neighbors, and loved ones. As Americans, there is no problem we can’t solve, and no challenge we can’t meet. Let’s all stay safe. Let’s take care of each other. And let’s move forward together, as one United States of America.”

