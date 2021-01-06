Advertisement

Browns Coach Says He Feels Fine

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski looks on during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)(David Richard | AP)
Published: Jan. 6, 2021
-CLEVELAND (AP) - Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski says he feels well despite contracting COVID-19, but that he’s obviously disappointed he’ll have to miss Sunday’s playoff game in Pittsburgh. Stefanski was one of five positive tests for the Browns yesterday. The team’s training facility remains closed so the Browns are limited to a virtual walk-through today as they get ready to play their first playoff game since the 2002 season. Stefanski said the team did not have any new positive cases and that contact tracing continues.

