Senate recesses Electoral College debate after protesters force Capitol lockdown

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WILX) - As legislative leaders were confirming the electoral college votes for Joe Biden, a crowd of supporters of Donald Trump marched to the Capitol building in Washington D.C.

Footage has made it to social media of the perimeter barriers being taken down by the crowd and police struggling to keep them at bay.

Michigan Rep. Haley Stevens has announced that she is sheltering in place in her office due to the danger represented by the breach of security. The senate has had to recess the Electoral College debate as the Capitol goes into lockdown to protect those inside.

This is a breaking story and WILX News 10 will update it as we learn more.

Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution, giving States a chance to certify a corrected set of facts, not the fraudulent or inaccurate ones which they were asked to previously certify. USA demands the truth! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

I’m sheltering in place in my office. The building next door has been evacuated. I can’t believe I have to write this. — Rep. Haley Stevens (@RepHaleyStevens) January 6, 2021

BREAKING: Trump supporters have breached the Capitol building, tearing down 4 layers of security fencing and are attempting to occupy the building — fighting federal police who are overrun



This is the craziest thing I’ve ever seen in my life. Thousands, police can’t stop them pic.twitter.com/VVdTUwV5YN — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) January 6, 2021

House GOP staffer tells me private residences on Capitol Hill are now being evacuated by Capitol Police — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 6, 2021

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.