Senate recesses Electoral College debate after protesters force Capitol lockdown

By Jake Draugelis
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 2:18 PM EST
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WILX) - As legislative leaders were confirming the electoral college votes for Joe Biden, a crowd of supporters of Donald Trump marched to the Capitol building in Washington D.C.

Footage has made it to social media of the perimeter barriers being taken down by the crowd and police struggling to keep them at bay.

Michigan Rep. Haley Stevens has announced that she is sheltering in place in her office due to the danger represented by the breach of security. The senate has had to recess the Electoral College debate as the Capitol goes into lockdown to protect those inside.

This is a breaking story and WILX News 10 will update it as we learn more.

