Blue Jackets Extend Key Player

-COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed forward Oliver Bjorkstrand to a five-year contract extension worth $27 million. The deal will keep one of the team’s best young players in Columbus through the 2025-26 season. He had one season remaining on his current contract. The 25-year-old led the team in goals, game-winning goals and multi-point outings, and he finished third in shots despite missing 21 games due to injury last season. The native of Denmark was a third-round draft pick by Columbus in 2013.