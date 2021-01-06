Advertisement

A workout that corporates interval training with pop music and intense, easy-to-follow fitness choreography is quickly growing

High Fitness is becoming a new fitness craze across many parts of North America
By Holly Harper
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 1:49 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Two working moms have grown a business into an internationally recognized brand and fitness format after deciding there was a better way to get in a workout without spending hours in a gym. That’s when Amber Zenith and Emily Nelson created High Fitness.

High Fitness combines interval training with pop music and intense easy-to-follow fitness choreography.

The workout produces a high caloric burn and full-body toning through thoughtfully formulated choreography that alternates between intense cardio peaks and toning tracks.

When the pandemic halted the use of gym spaces for many people, High Fitness has gone virtual with their newest offer of High Fitness Live, a streaming service of the workout that can be done from nearly anywhere.

Enter to win a FREE one year membership from High Fitness here.

Note: The contest runs from 1/20/21 4:00 p.m. EST to 1/21/21 4:00 p.m.

https://www.wilx.com/2021/01/04/enter-to-win-a-one-year-free-subscription-to-high-fitness-live/#//

They say things you can expect in a High Fitness class are:

-A sweaty blast

-Nostalgic and fun music from all decades and genres that will motivate you to the max.

-Simple and easy to follow fitness choreography.

-Interval training moves: jump squats, burpees, tuck jumps, etc.

-Take it HIGH or take it low! Options given for all levels of fitness.

-An energetic, fun, inspiring and welcoming environment.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus has reportedly been found on ice cream produced in eastern China.
Coronavirus found in ice cream
Former Detroit mayor Kwame Kilpatrick (left) was granted a pardon in Trump's final hours of his...
Celebrities, former Detroit mayor among pardons and commutation of sentences granted by Trump overnight
Governor Whitmer announces Michigan COVID Recovery plan
Claimants who did not exhaust their original 39 weeks of PUA will be able to claim the balance...
Unemployment Update: Michigan begins PUA and PEUC unemployment payments

Latest News

National Cheese Lover's Day
Celebrating National Cheese Lover’s Day with a specialty pizza
HRU Tech gives employment tips
HRU Tech offers some tips on how to navigate the COVID vaccine and the workplace
Lyle See EMT
Local 81-year-old EMT shares what keeps him going
Heart The Wall
Grand Ledge spreads love through ‘Heart The Wall’