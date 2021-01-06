A workout that corporates interval training with pop music and intense, easy-to-follow fitness choreography is quickly growing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Two working moms have grown a business into an internationally recognized brand and fitness format after deciding there was a better way to get in a workout without spending hours in a gym. That’s when Amber Zenith and Emily Nelson created High Fitness.

High Fitness combines interval training with pop music and intense easy-to-follow fitness choreography.

The workout produces a high caloric burn and full-body toning through thoughtfully formulated choreography that alternates between intense cardio peaks and toning tracks.

When the pandemic halted the use of gym spaces for many people, High Fitness has gone virtual with their newest offer of High Fitness Live, a streaming service of the workout that can be done from nearly anywhere.

They say things you can expect in a High Fitness class are:

-A sweaty blast

-Nostalgic and fun music from all decades and genres that will motivate you to the max.

-Simple and easy to follow fitness choreography.

-Interval training moves: jump squats, burpees, tuck jumps, etc.

-Take it HIGH or take it low! Options given for all levels of fitness.

-An energetic, fun, inspiring and welcoming environment.

