Return to Learn: Mid-Michigan schools prepare for a return to in-person learning

UPDATE: Jackson Public is getting away from hybrid and going to 4 days of in person learning instead of two.

The decision was made Monday night at the board meeting. Starts Monday. Parents have 7 days to decide in person 4 days a week or 5 days online.

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Whitmer gave the green light for all K-12 students to get back into the classroom in person on Jan. 4, but very few are.

A spike in coronavirus cases in November led the governor to force high schools to go virtual.

The restriction was lifted on December 21, but many districts were already on holiday break.

Monday marks many schools first day back and Leslie Public Schools decided to return in person.

“You could feel the excitement because the students haven’t been around each other, especially at the high school for a while,” said Leslie Superintendent Scott Powers.

They are one of a select few in Ingham County deciding to take advantage of the opportunity.

“We know that the students struggle when they’re online. And so we wanted to, if the governor is allowing us to, and we’re okay and knowing that we’ve been through this whole year, we definitely wanted to start school today,” said Powers.

They’ve been open since the beginning of the school year, only shutting down for a week in November, due to positive cases.

Individual school districts are making decisions based on what’s right for them as the governor has suggested.

There are plenty others like Lansing Public Schools taking things much more slowly. They don’t have a date in place yet.

St. Johns Public Schools will open for in-person classes as soon as January 11.

While districts like Grand Ledge aren’t reopening for in person classes until at least January 19th.

“We’re not guessing anymore. We’re not putting dates to the community. We’re really letting community spread of COVID-19 be our guide. So as numbers drop, which they had been, we’re doing a Wednesday notice every Wednesday. Now we share those two core indicators, and they’re trending down, they’re getting closer to where we’ll consider doing our alternate day in-person instruction and even get back to our full in person instruction,” said Grand Ledge spokesperson John Ellsworth.

Here’s a list of the in-person return dates we know of :

Ithaca: Jan. 4

Leslie: Jan. 4

Michigan Center: Jan. 11

Ovid-Elsie: Jan. 11

St. Johns: Jan. 11

Laingsburg: Jan. 11

Charlotte: Jan. 19

Jackson: Jackson Public is getting away from hybrid and going to 4 days of in person learning instead of two.

The decision was made Monday night at the board meeting. Starts Monday. Parents have 7 days to decide in person 4 days a week or 5 days online.

Eaton Rapids: Jan. 19

Haslett: K-6 Jan. 19

DeWitt: Jan. 19

Maple Valley: Jan. 19

Holt: Feb. 22

East Lansing: 3-5 Starting Feb. 15, 6-12 March 1

Waverly: March 1

Lansing: Looking at the metrics

Okemos: Looking at the metrics

Bath: Looking at metrics and survey data

Grand Ledge: Looking at the metrics

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.