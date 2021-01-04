Enter to win a one year free subscription to HIGH Fitness Live!

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -

HIGH fitness has brought aerobics back in a hip and unique way, and the world is taking notice! The revival of this fitness trend has quickly become the hottest new workout across Canada and the US. Think Old School Aerobics made Modern. Cardio and toning meets Jane Fonda with a side of Richard Simmons. You will have a blast, see real results both physically and mentally, and leave this class wanting more because it’s so much fun!

Enter below for your chance to win a one year FREE subscription to HIGH Fitness Live (valued at $129 USD). Winner will be drawn at random after 4 PM on 1/21/21 and contacted directly by HIGH Fitness. Good luck!

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.