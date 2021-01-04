Advertisement

Enter to win a one year free subscription to HIGH Fitness Live!

Watch HIGH Fitness on Studio 10 on January 20, 2021 at 4 PM, then enter to win
High Fitness Live
High Fitness Live(Jennifer Watkins)
Published: Jan. 4, 2021 at 12:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -

HIGH fitness has brought aerobics back in a hip and unique way, and the world is taking notice! The revival of this fitness trend has quickly become the hottest new workout across Canada and the US. Think Old School Aerobics made Modern. Cardio and toning meets Jane Fonda with a side of Richard Simmons. You will have a blast, see real results both physically and mentally, and leave this class wanting more because it’s so much fun!

Enter below for your chance to win a one year FREE subscription to HIGH Fitness Live (valued at $129 USD). Winner will be drawn at random after 4 PM on 1/21/21 and contacted directly by HIGH Fitness. Good luck!

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus has reportedly been found on ice cream produced in eastern China.
Coronavirus found in ice cream
Former Detroit mayor Kwame Kilpatrick (left) was granted a pardon in Trump's final hours of his...
Celebrities, former Detroit mayor among pardons and commutation of sentences granted by Trump overnight
Governor Whitmer announces Michigan COVID Recovery plan
Claimants who did not exhaust their original 39 weeks of PUA will be able to claim the balance...
Unemployment Update: Michigan begins PUA and PEUC unemployment payments

Latest News

MSU Stand Out Student of the Week
Staudt’s Rising Stars