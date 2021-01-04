Advertisement

Brock Fletcher says that real estate inventory is at an all time low in the Lansing area

Find out 3 things buyers can do to win offers in a low inventory market.
Published: Jan. 4, 2021 at 5:54 PM EST
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -If you’ve been looking for a house to buy, you may have noticed that there are not a lot of houses for sale right now in the Lansing area. That means that if you’ve been thinking about selling, now’s the time to put your house on the market. Brock Fletcher and The Selling Team with Keller Williams Realty has some great tips for both buyers and sellers in this unique housing market.

