Advertisement

Target recalls baby clothes over possible choking hazard

Target has recalled clothing that poses a choking hazard to babies and toddlers.
Target has recalled clothing that poses a choking hazard to babies and toddlers.(US CPSC via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2021 at 3:45 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Target is recalling certain infant clothes because they pose a possible choking hazards.

The Cloud Island infant rompers and Cat & Jack infant-toddler girl’s one-piece rash guard swimsuits have faulty snaps. The snaps can break or come off, which poses a risk of choking.

Although no choking incidents have been reported, Target has already removed the products from its stores and website.

Both items come in various sizes and were sold until October.

If you have one, return it to Target for a refund.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Memorial for the boy fatally struck by a bus in Grand Ledge
Community mourning 9-year-old who died after being hit by bus
Police are on the scene of a shooting on Bensch Street on Lansing's east side.
Lansing Police respond to shooting, suspect pronounced dead
Shirley Baughan
UPDATE: Missing East Lansing woman has been found thanks to community effort
A commercial building in Charlotte caught fire just after midnight.
Structure fire breaks out overnight in Charlotte
How businesses are handling mass mask confusion

Latest News

A Memorial for the boy fatally struck by a bus in Grand Ledge
Community mourning 9-year-old who died after being hit by bus
According to a press release from Kroger, vaccinated customers and most fully vaccinated...
Kroger to lift mask mandate
FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2008 file photo, traffic on I-95 passes oil storage tanks owned by the...
Report: Colonial confirms it paid $4.4M to pipeline hackers
A banner for Squarespace hangs at the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. The New...
Stocks fall in third day of downturn; Bitcoin drops 16%
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer rails against the House GOP for their efforts to...
Schumer slams Republicans over Jan. 6 commission opposition