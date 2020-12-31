Year in review: The 10 biggest stories in Mid-Michigan in 2020

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The new year technically starts in January, but 2020 isn’t a normal year. So, this isn’t a normal list. We start our countdown on July 14th.

10. On July 14, the second day of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s mask mandate, a 43-year-old man stabbed a 77-year-old man at a Quality Dairy store in Dimondale. The 77-year old man who was stabbed died after a battle in the hospital. The suspect was shot and killed by police later that morning after he ran at a deputy with two knives and a screwdriver.

9. Michigan State football coach Mark Dantonio retires on Feb. 4. Nine days later, MSU hired Mel Tucker to lead the Spartans.

8. Restaurants are allowed to reopen on June 12, shortly after, 192 cases are reportedly linked to Harper’s Restaurant and Brewpub in East Lansing.

7. On Aug. 10, The Big Ten Conference announces it is canceling the fall sports season. Then, a little more than a month later, the conference announced a late September start.

6. President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally at the Capital Region International Airport in DeWitt Twp. on Oct. 27.

5. On Oct. 8, The FBI announces that 13 men have been arrested on charges they plotted to kidnap and possibly kill Gov. Whitmer.

4. Protesters swarm downtown Lansing for ‘Operation Gridlock’ in opposition of Gov. Whitmer’s stay at home order on April 15. Hundreds of protesters, some armed, enter the Michigan Capitol building on April 30.

3. In the wake of the death of George Floyd, protesters and the Black Lives Matter movement rang through Lansing. On May 31, the peaceful demonstrations eventually turned violent as downtown Lansing buildings were vandalized and a car was set ablaze.

2. On March 10, Gov. Whitmer announced the first positive case of coronavirus in Michigan. On March 13, K-12 schools were closed.

1. Gov. Whitmer issued a stay-at-home order effective March 24, limiting all non-essential travel and discontinuing all non-essential business services and operations.

