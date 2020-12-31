Six people in hospital after multi-vehicle crash on MLK and Southland, road closed

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A three-vehicle crash occurred on MLK and Southland Avenue near McDonald’s. Six people went to the hospital and are receiving medical attention for non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is reported to have happened by one vehicle turning left in front of another. Then, a third vehicle was involved in the crash.

Lansing Fire Department and state police are on the scene gathering more information.

As of now, MLK is closed but expected to be opened back up.

