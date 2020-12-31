Schools take lessons learned into new year

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The new year will arrive with a big decision for schools to make.

Do they continue remote learning or bring kids back into the classroom?

The state forced high schools to go online-only as COVID-19 case numbers rose in November.

“The first semester, no one is going to tell you it wasn’t without its challenges,” said Michigan Center Schools superintendent Brady Cook. “It was a really hard experience from August to December, but we’ve learned so much. We feel like we are in a great place now.”

The biggest challenge was getting kids safely back into the classroom.

Like other Jackson County Districts, Michigan Center Schools is offering some form of in-person learning.

It was also one of the first Mid-Michigan districts to have a COVID outbreak, with cases at Arnold Elementary.

“Our elementary buildings are following a more traditional schedule, a more traditional structure. They have more students in classrooms,” said Cook.

Cook said classes and sometimes even entire buildings would switch to virtual learning depending on COVID cases.

Then in November, every building went online when the state forced high schools to make the switch.

“Teachers and people that work in schools are very resilient and reinvent themselves based on what they learn the day before,” said Cook.

Northwest Community Schools Superintendent Geoff Bontrager said they’ve had a hard time getting everyone to participate in virtual learning.

“Some students engaged right away. Other students are a little tougher to get to,” said Bontrager.

He’d love to have every student back in the building but needs to think about the bigger picture when deciding if there will be in-person instruction.

“It’s not just about the kids and the kids being quarantined because of parents and so on. It’s also about being able to staff our buildings,” said Bontrager.

Cook said Michigan Center hasn’t had staffing issues this year because they added full-time substitute teachers before school started.

Both districts plan for students to return to the classroom after winter break.

