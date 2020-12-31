Advertisement

Rob Buffington discusses the challenges of selling a house in the winter

Selling a house in the winter can be a little tricky
By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Selling your house in the winter has a lot of benefits like the fact that you’ll be dealing with motivated buyers and you’ll have less competition from other sellers. However, there are some challenges to selling a house in the winter, too. Rob Buffington, from the Buffington Real Estate Group, explains some of the top reasons why selling a house in the winter in Michigan can be a bit tricky.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Liquor licenses suspended for five Michigan businesses, includes Charlotte business
MLK crash
Six people in hospital after multi-vehicle crash on MLK and Southland
The Pentagon has 180 days to disclose UFO information
A nurse who KGTV calls Matthew W. started feeling sick on Christmas Eve, six days after his...
Report: Nurse tests positive for COVID-19 after getting vaccine
Two teens are dead after their car struck a pickup truck early Sunday morning.
Identities in fatal Eaton Co. crash confirmed

Latest News

Impression 5 Science Center
Impression 5 offering exploration and learning safely for children and families
WIOW weight lifting
Work it Out Wednesday weight lifting
Cedar Creek Hospital
Cedar Creek Hospital helps those in crisis
Take Me Home Tuesday
It’s Another Take Me Home Tuesday