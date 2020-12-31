Rob Buffington discusses the challenges of selling a house in the winter

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Selling your house in the winter has a lot of benefits like the fact that you’ll be dealing with motivated buyers and you’ll have less competition from other sellers. However, there are some challenges to selling a house in the winter, too. Rob Buffington, from the Buffington Real Estate Group, explains some of the top reasons why selling a house in the winter in Michigan can be a bit tricky.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.