Quiet Weather for Final Day of 2020

By Justin Bradford
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 10:45 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After a day of almost every precipitation type in the book, we could use a quiet wrap-up to the year.

Right on cue, quiet conditions take over tonight with the rain and snow from earlier moving farther off to the east.

Cooling temperatures tonight could lead to wet roads freezing over, so spots could be slick into Thursday morning.

Otherwise the forecast looks dry, calm and holds hints of sunshine for the final day of the longest year in recent memory.

A mixed bag of snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain arrives during the afternoon on the first day of the new year.

This forecast is still being watched closely, and possible impacts will be described in greater detail tomorrow.

Beyond the first of the year, the forecast looks mainly dry and mild. Temperatures will run in the middle 30s to lower 40s over the next week with just a few minor chances for rain or snow.

