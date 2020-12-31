Advertisement

Michigan may lose House seat following Census estimates

Michigan could also lose one of its 16 Electoral College votes.
The U.S. Capitol building in Washington is shown in this photo.
The U.S. Capitol building in Washington is shown in this photo.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 8:04 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The US Census is unofficially complete, as the Census Bureau will miss the deadline for handing in numbers used for divvying up congressional seats. However, estimates are showing that Michigan may lose some political standing.

Population estimates released last week point to Michigan losing a seat in the House of Representatives.

If that happens, Michigan would also lose one of its 16 Electoral College votes.

Those votes are based on the number of congressional districts in each state, plus the two senators.

The state’s population grew by less than 1% in the last decade. That puts Michigan on course for dropping from 14 to 13 House seats and from 16 to 15 votes.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Liquor licenses suspended for five Michigan businesses, includes Charlotte business
MLK crash
Six people in hospital after multi-vehicle crash on MLK and Southland
A nurse who KGTV calls Matthew W. started feeling sick on Christmas Eve, six days after his...
Report: Nurse tests positive for COVID-19 after getting vaccine
Two teens are dead after their car struck a pickup truck early Sunday morning.
Identities in fatal Eaton Co. crash confirmed
The Pentagon has 180 days to disclose UFO information

Latest News

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
FTC and BBB warn of stimulus scams as checks hit bank accounts
CATA closed for New Year’s Day
Dr. Bates drove nearly 150 miles - from Midland to Alpena - in his own truck to deliver the...
Doctor works to bring vaccine to rural areas of Michigan
Many Americans are reflecting on 2020 while making promises to themselves to make 2021 a better...
Resolution to improve mental health