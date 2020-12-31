Michigan may lose House seat following Census estimates

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The US Census is unofficially complete, as the Census Bureau will miss the deadline for handing in numbers used for divvying up congressional seats. However, estimates are showing that Michigan may lose some political standing.

Population estimates released last week point to Michigan losing a seat in the House of Representatives.

If that happens, Michigan would also lose one of its 16 Electoral College votes.

Those votes are based on the number of congressional districts in each state, plus the two senators.

The state’s population grew by less than 1% in the last decade. That puts Michigan on course for dropping from 14 to 13 House seats and from 16 to 15 votes.

