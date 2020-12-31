Michigan health officials focusing on second phase of vaccine rollout plan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Across the country, states are seeing long lines of front-line workers and senior citizens waiting for hours to get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

In Florida, lines are long because the state is recommending that people 65 and older receive a dose. Some seniors have been camping out overnight to receive a COVID-19 vaccination on a first-come-first-serve-basis.

“We’ve been here since 3 o’clock yesterday afternoon,” said Ann Glabere, a person waiting in line for the vaccine.

Right now, Ingham County Health Department is vaccinating more than 300 people a day.

Now, Michigan is coming up with plans to avoid those lines when vaccines become widely available.

Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail says the state has been focusing on the first phase of the vaccine distribution.

“Anybody that works in a hospital and provides care...that 1a group was hospital floor, ICU, emergency department and then went on from there to high-risk procedures to dental offices then got to outpatient clinics and urgent cares and we are doing all of those groups right now,” said Vail.

She says the department has the ability to vaccinate more people if they moved to the next phase.

Over in Jackson County, the Moderna vaccine arrived this week.

They have started to vaccinate those who fall in the Phase 1A group but are starting to think about plans for when it becomes available to the general public.

“Certainly, as we move into larger populations, we want to be strategic about how we get it out there and get it out there as quickly as possible ‘cause having everyone come to say one massive drive-through,” said Jackson County Health Officer Rashmi Travis. “We wouldn’t want people standing in line for four or five hours or something like that. So, we want to be methodical about how that’s distributed.”

Health officials say we are still a few months away from the general public getting doses. They still have time to come up with a plan.

