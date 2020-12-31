Advertisement

Magnitude 3.6 earthquake jolts San Francisco Bay Area

A 3.6 earthquake shook the area near Muir Beach, California on Dec. 31, 2020.
A 3.6 earthquake shook the area near Muir Beach, California on Dec. 31, 2020.(USGS)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 10:30 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A magnitude 3.6 earthquake has jolted the San Francisco Bay Area on the last day of 2020.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the offshore quake struck around 5:40 a.m. Thursday a few miles west of San Francisco at a depth of about 9 miles (14 kilometers).

The agency’s website shows thousands of reports of people saying they felt the earthquake. Many of them took to social media to say it woke them up or was a fitting end for 2020.

Bay Area news station KGO-TV reported that there were no reports of damage or injuries.

___

This story has been corrected to show that the earthquake was west of San Francisco, not east of the city.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Liquor licenses suspended for five Michigan businesses, includes Charlotte business
MLK crash
Six people in hospital after multi-vehicle crash on MLK and Southland
A nurse who KGTV calls Matthew W. started feeling sick on Christmas Eve, six days after his...
Report: Nurse tests positive for COVID-19 after getting vaccine
Two teens are dead after their car struck a pickup truck early Sunday morning.
Identities in fatal Eaton Co. crash confirmed
The Pentagon has 180 days to disclose UFO information

Latest News

LIVE - MSU basketball press conference
FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2020 file photo, sunlight shines on the U.S. Capitol building on Capitol...
Biden inauguration to feature memorial for COVID victims
In Australia, it's already 2021.
Australia takes lead in ringing in new year with socially distanced fireworks display
In Australia, it's already 2021.
RAW: Australia celebrates new year with fireworks over Sydney