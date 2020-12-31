Advertisement

Local teacher working extra hard to get kids excited about education

A Lansing teacher is combining his love for movie making and passion for teaching
(WILX)
By Jace Harper
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Lansing teacher is combining his love for movie making and passion for teaching to reach his students virtually.

Social media video maker and teacher at Mid-Michigan Leadership Academy Ryan Holmes has utilized his creative movie making skills to connect with his students during virtual learning.

“While I was creating those videos I realized that part of it was going to be a lesson,” Holmes said. “But I also needed to draw something that was going to get the kids attention, and make fun of myself a little bit, and have a fun and upbeat attitude.”

Holmes’s Principal Lacey James says Ryan’s students get excited to learn.

“As an educator he’s taken his craft to really extend out and be innovative for kids,” James said. “That’s what we talk about. ‘What more can I do to get the kids involved?’ And you can see the excitement. The kids, they look for it and they live for it. Every time he gives them some type of project they come back with it done with creativity.”

While the videos and the costumes might sound fun, the students have actually been doing some creating of their own.

Holmes said, “The kids from Kindergarten and up are doing snap circuit kits, all the way to DC motors. Even as a 37-year-old man I’m going, ‘Ooo-ahh! I made the toggle switch make my wand light up.’ But, to give them that as a kindergartener to go, ‘Oh, that has a power source. Then, you have your switch.’ To have them understand and figure out circuitry. It’s just giving them more of a grasp of their world.”

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Liquor licenses suspended for five Michigan businesses, includes Charlotte business
MLK crash
Six people in hospital after multi-vehicle crash on MLK and Southland
The Pentagon has 180 days to disclose UFO information
A nurse who KGTV calls Matthew W. started feeling sick on Christmas Eve, six days after his...
Report: Nurse tests positive for COVID-19 after getting vaccine
Two teens are dead after their car struck a pickup truck early Sunday morning.
Identities in fatal Eaton Co. crash confirmed

Latest News

Impression 5
Impression 5 12/31/20
Buffington
Bufffington 12-31-20
Schools have a big decision to make
Schools have a big decision to make
Michigan Center Schools are getting ready for in-person classes.
Schools take lessons learned into new year