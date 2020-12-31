Local teacher working extra hard to get kids excited about education

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Lansing teacher is combining his love for movie making and passion for teaching to reach his students virtually.

Social media video maker and teacher at Mid-Michigan Leadership Academy Ryan Holmes has utilized his creative movie making skills to connect with his students during virtual learning.

“While I was creating those videos I realized that part of it was going to be a lesson,” Holmes said. “But I also needed to draw something that was going to get the kids attention, and make fun of myself a little bit, and have a fun and upbeat attitude.”

Holmes’s Principal Lacey James says Ryan’s students get excited to learn.

“As an educator he’s taken his craft to really extend out and be innovative for kids,” James said. “That’s what we talk about. ‘What more can I do to get the kids involved?’ And you can see the excitement. The kids, they look for it and they live for it. Every time he gives them some type of project they come back with it done with creativity.”

While the videos and the costumes might sound fun, the students have actually been doing some creating of their own.

Holmes said, “The kids from Kindergarten and up are doing snap circuit kits, all the way to DC motors. Even as a 37-year-old man I’m going, ‘Ooo-ahh! I made the toggle switch make my wand light up.’ But, to give them that as a kindergartener to go, ‘Oh, that has a power source. Then, you have your switch.’ To have them understand and figure out circuitry. It’s just giving them more of a grasp of their world.”

