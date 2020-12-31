Lansing City Council elections to be held Monday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing City Council will hold elections for two positions at its upcoming meeting on Monday, Jan. 4.

The seats for Council President and Vice President will be up for grabs.

Peter Spadafore is the current president. He has been a Council member since 2017 and is serving as an at-large member. Adam Hussain is vice president of the Council. He represents the 3rd ward in southwest Lansing.

WILX will be following the meeting and will let you know the results of those elections.

